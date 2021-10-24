2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM64FD180D/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
64GB
Star Edition 2.0
2-pack
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.