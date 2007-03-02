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  • Gives a great result fast Gives a great result fast Gives a great result fast

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6049/01

    Overall Rating / 5
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    1 award

    Gives a great result fast

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.3,295.00

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    See all Hand vacuum cleaner

    Gives a great result fast

    With floor kit for daily cleaning

    • 900 W
    2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

    2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

    The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Floor kit with easy handgrip

    Floor kit with easy handgrip

    Integrated fold-out crevice tool

    Integrated fold-out crevice tool

    Brush tool

    Brush tool

    Compact design with shoulder strap

    Compact design with shoulder strap

    900 Watt motor

    The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Floor nozzle
      Other accessories
      • Cord clip
      • Extension tubes
      • Flexible hose
      • Handgrip with air regulator
      • Intergrated fold-out crevice tool
      • Shoulder strap

    • Performance

      Vacuum (max)
      20  kPa
      Input power (max)
      900  W
      Suction power (max)
      195  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      84  dB

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      2-stage
      Dust capacity
      0.5  l

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