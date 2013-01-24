Home
Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6049/01
  Gives a great result fast
    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6049/01
    Gives a great result fast

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    Gives a great result fast

    Gives a great result fast

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    Gives a great result fast

      Gives a great result fast

      With floor kit for daily cleaning

      • 900 W
      2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

      2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

      The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Floor kit with easy handgrip

      Floor kit with easy handgrip

      Integrated fold-out crevice tool

      Integrated fold-out crevice tool

      Brush tool

      Brush tool

      Compact design with shoulder strap

      Compact design with shoulder strap

      900 Watt motor

      The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  L
        Filter system
        2-stage

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        • Cord clip
        • Extension tubes
        • Flexible hose
        • Handgrip with air regulator
        • Intergrated fold-out crevice tool
        • Shoulder strap
        Standard nozzle
        Floor nozzle

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        900  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84  dB
        Suction power (max)
        195  W
        Vacuum (max)
        20  kPa

