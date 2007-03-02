FC6049/01
Gives a great result fast
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The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Filtration
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