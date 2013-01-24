Search terms
Gives a great result fast
Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gives a great result fast
Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.
Gives a great result fast
Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gives a great result fast
Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.
The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance