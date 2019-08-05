2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS9000/12
Experience true fidelity
Philips DS9000/12 docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering a sound experience true to the original.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Passive crossover design lets you hear every note clearly so your music comes out amazingly pure, natural and complete. Through complex engineering, each part of the full audible spectrum of sound frequencies is separated and sent to the appropriate drivers. Signals beyond a driver’s frequency response are never sent, so sound quality is vastly improved and distortion level greatly reduced. Together with premium electronic components, passive crossover delivers audio that is coherent, uncompromised and faithful to the original.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
jaickie84
05/08/2019
India
Product stopped working in just 5 years.
I had purchased the product in the year 2013. It stopped working suddenly and Philips is not able to provide the support for repair this product.
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker