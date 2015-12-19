2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Clock display
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Narender378
19/12/2015
India
Best performance at less cost
this is one of the best docking speaker i have till now
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker