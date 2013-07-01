Search terms

docking speaker

DS1200/12
    docking speaker

    DS1200/12
    Obsessed with sound

    • Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom
    • Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound
    • Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference
    • Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked
    • Charge both iPhone and iPad together
      Sound that fits your home

      This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

      The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad.

      Charge both iPhone and iPad together

      Charge your iPad on this Fidelio docking station through the dock connector. At the same time, you can also charge your iPod, iPhone or any other mobile device via USB connector together.

      Design fit for iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the Philips Fidelio DS1200 docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • DockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPhone OS 4.0
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer
        • wake up to music
        • wake up to nature sounds
        • wake up to photo

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        Charging iPhone

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Charging

        USB devices
        5V

      • Dimensions

        Master carton dimensions
        237 x 122 x 169 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        208 x 140 x 82 mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

