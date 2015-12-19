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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1200/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

This sleek Philips Fidelio DS1200/12 docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • Clock display

Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/12/2015

India

India

Best performance at less cost

this is one of the best docking speaker i have till now

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

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