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  • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home

    docking speaker

    DS1150/12

    Sound that fits your home

    Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.5,990.00

    docking speaker

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    See all Docking station

    Sound that fits your home

    Obsessed with sound

    • with 30-pin connector
    • for iPod/iPhone
    • USB port for charging
    • 6W
    Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

    Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

    The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

    Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

    Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

    Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

    Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

    When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

    4W RMS total output power

    RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power
      4 W RMS
      Volume control
      up/down
      Sound system
      stereo

    • Convenience

      Clock
      Digital
      Charging device
      • iPod
      • iPhone

    • Power

      Power supply
      100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Weight incl. Packaging
      1.08  kg
      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      176 x 176 x 77  mm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      222 x 139 x 222 mm
      Product weight
      0.88  kg

    • iPod compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPod
      • iPod mini
      • iPod nano
      • iPod with color display
      • iPod classic
      • iPod nano 1st generation
      • iPod nano 2nd generation
      • iPod nano 3rd generation
      • iPod touch
      • iPod nano 4th generation
      • iPod touch 2nd generation
      • iPod nano 5th generation
      • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
      • iPod 5th generation

    • iPhone compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPhone
      • iPhone 3G
      • iPhone 3GS
      • iPhone 4
      • iPhone 4S

    • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

      Compatibility
      iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

    • iPod/iPhone App

      App name
      • DockStudio
      • Free download from App store
      5-day weather forecast
      Yes
      Alarm
      • multiple alarms
      • sleep timer
      Playback
      • album/track navigation
      • playback controls
      7000+ Internet radio stations
      Yes
      Clock
      • analog display
      • digital display
      Sound settings
      • 5 band equalizer
      • DBB
      • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic

    • Charging

      USB devices
      5V

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