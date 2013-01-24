Search terms
Sound that fits your home
Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device. See all benefits
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
