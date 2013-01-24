Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

docking speaker

DS1150/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home
    -{discount-value}

    docking speaker

    DS1150/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sound that fits your home

    Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.5,990.00
    Find similar products

    docking speaker

    Sound that fits your home

    Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device. See all benefits

    Sound that fits your home

    Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.5,990.00
    Find similar products

    docking speaker

    Sound that fits your home

    Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1150/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all docking-station

      Sound that fits your home

      Obsessed with sound

      • with 30-pin connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • USB port for charging
      • 6W
      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

      4W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        Compatibility
        iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • DockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer

      • Sound

        Output power
        4 W RMS
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Charging

        USB devices
        5V

      • Convenience

        Clock
        Digital
        Charging device
        • iPod
        • iPhone

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        176 x 176 x 77  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        222 x 139 x 222 mm
        Product weight
        0.88  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.08  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.