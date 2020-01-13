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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6645CW/97

Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

Large capacity 10,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery. Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. with 5W /7.5W /10W wireless charging.

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With Wireless charging

Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

  • 10,000 mAh

  • 3 USB charging ports

  • Qi wireless charging

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Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

5V/2.4A fast charging

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

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