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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

USB cable

DLC2561NB/97

Male to female USB extension cable

USB extension cable 2 meter. Supports USB 3.0 data transfer,

See all benefits

Male to female USB extension cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • USB 3.0

  • 2 m

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

USB cable charges via a computer or USB wall or auto charger

The USB 2.0 cable connects to your computer via USB to easily charge your Smart Phone. Also use to connect to any USB wall or auto charger to power and charge your Smart Phone.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 162.1 kB
  • 24 November 2023

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