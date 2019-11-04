2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC2561NB/97
Male to female USB extension cable
USB extension cable 2 meter. Supports USB 3.0 data transfer,
Sync and Charge
USB 3.0
2 m
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
The USB 2.0 cable connects to your computer via USB to easily charge your Smart Phone. Also use to connect to any USB wall or auto charger to power and charge your Smart Phone.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.