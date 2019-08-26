2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT6620A/94
Bring the party with you
The BT6620 Bluetooth speakers deliver high-powered sound which you can visualize. They light up in sync with the beats, and the splash-proof design ensures fun in any setting. SD Card and FM connectivity add multiple sources of enjoyment.
Bluetooth®
Splash proof
Multi-colored lights
Blue
A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.
Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
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