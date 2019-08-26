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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Wireless portable speaker

BT6620A/94

Bring the party with you

The BT6620 Bluetooth speakers deliver high-powered sound which you can visualize. They light up in sync with the beats, and the splash-proof design ensures fun in any setting. SD Card and FM connectivity add multiple sources of enjoyment.

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Bring the party with you

  • Bluetooth®

  • Splash proof

  • Multi-colored lights

  • Blue

Splash-proof design ideal for use in wet conditions (IPX3)

A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.

Easy playback from MicroSD Card

Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

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