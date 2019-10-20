ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

Wireless portable speaker

BT3901B/94

3.8

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Big sound in a slim package

The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.

See all benefits

Big sound in a slim package

  • Black

  • FM

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • 12W, Rechargeable battery

Advanced audio performance with a compact design

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

5
2
1

20/10/2019

India

India

Philips employee

Awesome design and features

[Employee of philipsglobal] Product has great design and easy to use. Sound quality is great with good features.

Pros

Sound quality and features.

Cons

I would have liked buttons to be more responsive. But it seems current one gives long life.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-09-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-09-20

17/10/2019

India

India

Philips employee

Good sound quality

[Employee of philipsglobal] The options for volume are little confusing but the manual is very useful and this has a very good sound quality

Pros

good material and quality

Cons

usage is not easy without manual

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2018-09-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2018-09-17

17/10/2019

India

India

Philips employee

Durable wireless speaker with nice features

[Employee of philipsglobal] The build of the product looks very stable. The look and feel of the product is good. However the navigation between different inputs and volume control are difficult to use and understand. Rest all looks good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2018-09-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2018-09-17

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration