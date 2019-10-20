2 year warranty
Discontinued
Big sound in a slim package
The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.
Black
FM
Bluetooth connectivity
12W, Rechargeable battery
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Saimn
20/10/2019
India
Philips employee
Awesome design and features
[Employee of philipsglobal] Product has great design and easy to use. Sound quality is great with good features.
Pros
Sound quality and features.
Cons
I would have liked buttons to be more responsive. But it seems current one gives long life.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-09-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-09-20
Sharanya
17/10/2019
India
Philips employee
Good sound quality
[Employee of philipsglobal] The options for volume are little confusing but the manual is very useful and this has a very good sound quality
Pros
good material and quality
Cons
usage is not easy without manual
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2018-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2018-09-17
Galaxy
17/10/2019
India
Philips employee
Durable wireless speaker with nice features
[Employee of philipsglobal] The build of the product looks very stable. The look and feel of the product is good. However the navigation between different inputs and volume control are difficult to use and understand. Rest all looks good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2018-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3901B Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2018-09-17