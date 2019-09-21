2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT2505G/94
Enjoy great sound
Great sound meets compact packaging in a range of colors. Combined with Bluetooth, SD card slot and FM Radio functionality; the BT2505 speakers also have a built-in rechargeable battery which keeps the music pumping wherever you take it.
Bluetooth®
Micro SD, FM
Green
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
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