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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT2505G/94

Enjoy great sound

Great sound meets compact packaging in a range of colors. Combined with Bluetooth, SD card slot and FM Radio functionality; the BT2505 speakers also have a built-in rechargeable battery which keeps the music pumping wherever you take it.

See all benefits

wherever you go

Enjoy great sound

  • Bluetooth®

  • Micro SD, FM

  • Green

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Built-in Digital FM radio

Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

Advanced audio performance with a compact design

Technical Specifications

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