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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT2200B/00

A speaker that is as adventurous as you

This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.

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A speaker that is as adventurous as you

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

Use your own strap to carry it anywhere

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Rugged, water resistant and floating, made for the outdoor

Rugged, water resistant and floating, made for the outdoor

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