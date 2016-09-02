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  • Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

    wireless portable speaker

    BT120/94

    Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

    Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via Bluetooth and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.4,999.00

    wireless portable speaker

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    Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

    • Bluetooth
    • Audio-in
    • Built-in microphone for calls
    • 20W, rechargeable battery
    20W RMS total output power

    20W RMS total output power

    This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Display type
      LED display

    • Power

      Battery type
      Built-in lithium polymer
      Music play time
      4  hour(s)

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      for charging

    • Audio Playback

      Playback mode
      • Next/previous track search
      • Play and Pause
      Audio supported format
      MP3

    • Audio system

      Frequency range
      70Hz-20kHz
      Output power in total
      12W RMS (maximum)
      Signal/Noise ratio
      > 50dB
      THD
      < 1%
      Input sensitivity
      600mV

    • Left/Right speakers

      Driver power range
      10W x 2
      Speaker driver
      2 x 2" Full range
      Frequency range
      70Hz-20kHz

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