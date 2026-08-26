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Discontinued

Easy Natural Curler

BHH777/00

2.8

| (4) Reviews

Easily create beautiful natural curls

Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement.

See all benefits

Even at the back of your head

Easily create beautiful natural curls

  • Tulip shape

  • One touch clip and curl

  • Heat safe design

  • Light and compact

Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.

Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.

Protects against accidental burns

Protects against accidental burns

As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

26/08/2026

India

India

I particularly found this product amazing. Have been using it for more than 8 years now. Unfortunately, my machine broke down last night. Is it possible for you repair it since this is discontinued and I can't re purchase the same product.

Pros

Comfort of styling in fine indian hair

Cons

Machine stopped working. Need help with repair since I can't re purchase this product anymore

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin

Date of Use 2026-07-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin

Date of Use 2026-07-26

27/07/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Good

Best performance in overall party performance i can easily to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin

24/03/2018

India

India

Do we have any exchange offer

I thought it would be a nice product as brand promises but all the money spent on this model is in vain. The machine isn't comfortable to use, very time consuming nor too effective. Despite of having mine,I still have to borrow the machine( another model)from my friend. Does your company provide any exchange offer?

This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin

This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested in 2014.