Search terms
Easily create beautiful natural curls
Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easily create beautiful natural curls
Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement. See all benefits
Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.
The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.
As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.
Philips Easy Natural Curler is light, comfortable to use and compact. Its slim handle and small size makes it perfect to carry around.
The protective ceramic coating of the curler's plates ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
A professional temperature of 200°C guarantees nice results even on thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service