2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHH777/00
Easily create beautiful natural curls
Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement.
Tulip shape
One touch clip and curl
Heat safe design
Light and compact
Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.
The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.
As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Anvesha
26/08/2026
India
I particularly found this product amazing. Have been using it for more than 8 years now. Unfortunately, my machine broke down last night. Is it possible for you repair it since this is discontinued and I can't re purchase the same product.
Pros
Comfort of styling in fine indian hair
Cons
Machine stopped working. Need help with repair since I can't re purchase this product anymore
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin
Date of Use 2026-07-26
Sam55
27/07/2018
India
Verified buyer
Good
Best performance in overall party performance i can easily to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin
Dpti1991
24/03/2018
India
Do we have any exchange offer
I thought it would be a nice product as brand promises but all the money spent on this model is in vain. The machine isn't comfortable to use, very time consuming nor too effective. Despite of having mine,I still have to borrow the machine( another model)from my friend. Does your company provide any exchange offer?
This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin
This review was made for Philips KeraShine high performance styler BHH777/20 Ceramic Keratin
Tested in 2014.