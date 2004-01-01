Search terms

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

