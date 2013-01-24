Home
LCD monitor

BDL6545AT/00
Overall Rating / 5
  Open up a new era of interaction
    LCD monitor

    BDL6545AT/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Open up a new era of interaction

    Take audience participation to a whole new level with the 165 cm (65") full HD LCD display. With your own touch applications, the sky's the limit!

    LCD monitor

    Open up a new era of interaction

    Take audience participation to a whole new level with the 165 cm (65") full HD LCD display. With your own touch applications, the sky's the limit! See all benefits

    Open up a new era of interaction

    Take audience participation to a whole new level with the 165 cm (65") full HD LCD display. With your own touch applications, the sky's the limit! See all benefits

    LCD monitor

    Open up a new era of interaction

    Take audience participation to a whole new level with the 165 cm (65") full HD LCD display. With your own touch applications, the sky's the limit! See all benefits

      Open up a new era of interaction

      with the multi-touch LCD display

      • 165 cm (65")
      • Multi-touch
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

      The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        165.1  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        5000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.744 x 0.744 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Display screen type
        LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        MAC 640 x 480
        60  Hz
        MAC 832 x 624
        60  Hz
        MAC 1152 x 870
        60  Hz

      • Convenience

        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Placement
        Landscape

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W (8 Ohm)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount
        Stand
        BM06511

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • USB B-Type
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • HDMI
        AV input
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        • DVI-D x1
        • Component RCA
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        • Audio (L/R) x1

      • Technical specifications

        Touchpoints
        Optical Sensing Touch  s

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 309W

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        45 mm r/l, 42 mm top, 39 mm bottom
        Set Width
        1522  mm
        Set Height
        889  mm
        Set Depth
        124  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        59.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        35.0  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.9  inch
        Product weight
        71.6  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        157.5  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 60484 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        4.8  inch
        Depth
        12.3  cm
        Height
        35.0  inch
        Height
        88.9  cm
        Weight
        157.849  lb
        Weight
        71.6  kg
        Width
        59.9  inch
        Width
        152.2  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

