Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
- Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
- Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
Impress and captivate your audience
Deliver your marketing messages in startling clarity with this Full HD public signage display. Ideal for projects which need eye-catching design at an affordable price. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.
Whether installing a video wall in a 3x3, 2x4 or 5x5 set up, you want the color performance of each image to be consistent in each display used. Therefore each display is specially calibrated in the factory to meet the highest standard of advanced video walls.
The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.
Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.
Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions