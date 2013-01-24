Home
Signage Display

BDL4771V/00
    Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed. See all benefits

    Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed. See all benefits

    Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed. See all benefits

    Enjoy the unique combination of stunning picture quality and high performance which delivers your marketing messages to your audience to get you noticed. See all benefits

      Deliver your messages in style

      with this high performance display

      • 119 cm (47")
      • Full HD
      DVI Daisy Chain

      DVI Daisy Chain

      Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      Display Port for faster graphics support

      Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      VGA Loopthrough

      Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        119.4  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        47  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.54 x 0.54 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 billion colors
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        Table top stand

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • RJ45
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        AV input
        • DVI-D x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        Other connections
        • Display Port
        • DVI Out
        • USB
        • HDMI
        • AC-out
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        20mm
        Set Width
        1080  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        41.6  inch
        Set Height
        625.2  mm
        Set Height (inch)
        23.0  inch
        Set Depth
        127  mm
        Product weight
        29  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        63.9  lb
        VESA Mount
        200 x 400 mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.1  inch

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        Warranty
        Global 3 year warranty

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 155W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12W (RMS)

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 65062 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Table top stand

