LCD monitor

BDL3245E/00
    Draw in your audience in style

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with this 32" display. With a host of connection options, it is ideal for projects where economy is key.

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with this 32" display. With a host of connection options, it is ideal for projects where economy is key. See all benefits

      • 81 cm (32")
      • Digital Signage
      • Full HD

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      VESA mounting pattern for easy wall mounting of display

      A unified industry standard for wall mounting IT equipment set by the Video Electronics Standards Association.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80.1  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.55  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1450:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.364 x 0.364
        Display colors
        1.06 Billion Colors
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        • RJ45
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • Audio (L/R) x1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal:
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Carrying Handles
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        36mm/1.4"
        VESA Mount
        200 x 200mm, 400 x 200mm
        Product weight
        12.8  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        28.2 lb
        Set Width
        774  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        30.5  inch
        Set Height
        468  mm
        Set Height (inch)
        18.4  inch
        Set Depth
        116  mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.6  inch

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        50.000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 88W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Stand
        BM03211 (optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • C-Tick

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

