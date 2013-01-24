Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- Optional accessories: 3D rendering box
Search terms
A full 3D experience
Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A full 3D experience
Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits
A full 3D experience
Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A full 3D experience
Deliver your messages in stunning 3D, with excellent picture quality and no need for special glasses. With 28 lenticular views you can deliver jaw dropping images that will amaze your audience. See all benefits
Enjoy a stunning 3D experience with no need for special glasses thanks to the autostereoscopic 3D effect. Using lenticular technology, it gives excellent clarity and depth, making your 3D experience even more lifelike and enjoyable.
This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
With 28 lenticular views, you can "peek" around virtual objects on the 3D display, giving you the most stunning 3D visual effects around.
2D-plus-Depth converted to 28 different views and interwoven into a stunning 3D format
Software tools are provided with the display to play-out 3D content and control the 3D and 2D visualization parameters. The actual 3D content can be created via plug-ins available for popular 3D animation software packages. Existing 2D or stereo content can be converted into 2D-plus-Depth format. The 2D-plus-Depth format is compatible with existing compression tools, as the additional bandwidth of the depth is small.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous