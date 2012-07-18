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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1856/98

4

| (2) Reviews

Great portable sound

With the advanced Philips CD soundmachine, you can now convert your favorite CDs, radio program, tape music to MP3 music with the single touch of a button, no computer is required.

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Great portable sound

  • Multisource ripping

  • USB

  • Tape

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

One-touch buttons for easy recording

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

18/07/2012

India

India

This is a dream PRODUCT

by the use of this product i have converted many of my favorite Audio cassettes in to mp3 without using computer, thank you PHILIPS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine

02/07/2014

India

India

Software issues while ripping

Basically a good product. The only problem was that while ripping from radio or cassettes, it skips a few moments in every file. I took it to the authorised Philips service centre and was told that it was a software issue. I even contacted the regional service head, but they pleaded helplessness. The product has to be kept in use. If you keep it idle, it develops lots of problems. Moreover, the small buttons get jammed often and requires a pin or nails to bring them back into place. This is extremely irritating. But the overall quality is not bad. So I have now invested in AZ1852 - the next version of the product. Will review it later

This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine

This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine

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