2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1856/98
Great portable sound
With the advanced Philips CD soundmachine, you can now convert your favorite CDs, radio program, tape music to MP3 music with the single touch of a button, no computer is required.
Multisource ripping
USB
Tape
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Santosh7
18/07/2012
India
This is a dream PRODUCT
by the use of this product i have converted many of my favorite Audio cassettes in to mp3 without using computer, thank you PHILIPS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine
dinkarchary
02/07/2014
India
Software issues while ripping
Basically a good product. The only problem was that while ripping from radio or cassettes, it skips a few moments in every file. I took it to the authorised Philips service centre and was told that it was a software issue. I even contacted the regional service head, but they pleaded helplessness. The product has to be kept in use. If you keep it idle, it develops lots of problems. Moreover, the small buttons get jammed often and requires a pin or nails to bring them back into place. This is extremely irritating. But the overall quality is not bad. So I have now invested in AZ1852 - the next version of the product. Will review it later
This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine
This review was made for AZ1856 CD Soundmachine