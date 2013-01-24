Search terms
Wake to your favorite CD track
Great sound from CD with wide-angle stereo speakers makes waking-up a pleasure! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake to your favorite CD track
Great sound from CD with wide-angle stereo speakers makes waking-up a pleasure! See all benefits
Wake to your favorite CD track
Great sound from CD with wide-angle stereo speakers makes waking-up a pleasure! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake to your favorite CD track
Great sound from CD with wide-angle stereo speakers makes waking-up a pleasure! See all benefits
Wake up to your favorite CD music. Simply place your desired CD in the CD player of your Philips audio system and set the alarm to wake you with CD music. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips audio system will automatically begin playing that CD.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Convenience
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Power
Dimensions