Clock Radio

AJ3915B/12
Overall Rating / 5
    Wake to your favorite CD track

    Great sound from CD with wide-angle stereo speakers makes waking-up a pleasure! See all benefits

    Clock Radio

    Wake to your favorite CD track

    Great sound from CD with wide-angle stereo speakers makes waking-up a pleasure! See all benefits

      Wake to your favorite CD track

      • CD
      CD playback and wake-up track

      CD playback and wake-up track

      Wake up to your favorite CD music. Simply place your desired CD in the CD player of your Philips audio system and set the alarm to wake you with CD music. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips audio system will automatically begin playing that CD.

      Dual alarm time

      Dual alarm time

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      MW / FM tuner

      MW / FM tuner

      Easy alarm/time set

      Easy alarm/time set

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Alarms
        • Wake to favourite track
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        Display Type
        LCD
        Display Digits
        4
        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        Blue

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x0.8W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down
        Speaker diameter
        2 1/4"

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line-in, 3.5 mm

      • Power

        Mains power
        YES
        Battery voltage
        9  V
        Battery type
        6F22
        Number of batteries
        1

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        200  mm
        Product height
        100  mm
        Product width
        180  mm
        Weight
        1.3  kg
        Packaging Depth
        197  mm
        Packaging Height
        142  mm
        Packaging Width
        250  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.59  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

