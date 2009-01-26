Search terms

Clock Radio

AJ3226/12
    Clock Radio

    AJ3226/12
    Wake up with radio or buzzer

    • Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer
    • Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times
    • Repeat alarm for additional snooze
    • FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment
    • Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music
      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish Philips clock radio, with dual alarm, helps you start your day with your favorite radio station or a gentle alarm. A convenient cable also allows you to plug-and-play your portable music system right at your bedside.
      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • radio alarm
        • buzzer alarm
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Display Digits
        4
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • MW antenna
        • FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • MW
        • FM

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        100 mW RMS

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.15  kg
        Packaging depth
        70  mm
        Packaging height
        189  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging width
        184  mm
        Weight
        0.9  kg
        Main unit depth
        159  mm
        Main unit height
        62  mm
        Main unit width
        174  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        6F22 9V
        Battery voltage
        9  V
        Number of batteries
        1
        Power type
        AC Input

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

