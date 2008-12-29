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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod

AJ301D/12

Start your day, your way!

Free your portable music at home. Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact Philips clock radio with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.

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Wake up to your favorite iPod tunes

Start your day, your way!

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

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