WhiteVision

Headlight bulb

9006WHVB1
    Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits

      Safety has never been so attractive

      Intense white Xenon effect

      • Type of lamp: HB4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12.8 V,55 W
      Crisp beam with intense white light

      Crisp beam with intense white light

      With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

      60% more light on the road ahead to maximize clarity

      60% more light on the road ahead to maximize clarity

      A longer beam pattern with 60% more light enables you to see other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

      Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high color temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

      White Xenon effect for high end look

      WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      Maximum white light with a color temperature of 3.700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience at night.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        HB4
        Range
        WhiteVision
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Base
        P22d
        Designation
        HB4 9006 WHV 12.8V 55W P22d
        Voltage
        12.8  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 4300 K
        Lumens
        1095+/-15%

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        9006WHVB1
        Ordering code
        37473530

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900374735
        EAN3
        8727900374742
        Packaging type
        B1

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Gross weight per piece
        1  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        3.6  cm
        Net weight
        43  g

      • Outerpack information

        Net weight per piece
        0.197  g
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.43  kg

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Intense white xenon effect

          • Compared to standard halogen lamps
          • *Application varies per bulb type