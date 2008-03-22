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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

PhotoFrame

7FF3FPW/00

Share your memories

How many digital pictures are hidden on your PC? See, share, organize and relive your memories with Philips PhotoFrame™, the easiest way to share your memories by displaying your digital photos in stunning quality - without a PC.

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Share your memories

  • 17.8 cm (7") LCD

  • 16:9 frame ratio

imagen for sharp and vibrant color

imagen is exclusive Philips photo enhancement technology that automatically analyzes your photos to correct color and adjust for optimal contrast: imagen separates colors to avoid "crosstalk" adjusts brightness distribution for great visual contrast and corrects Gamma for color accuracy.

Add new glow to old memories with RadiantColor

RadiantColor is an exclusive Philips technology for displaying smaller photos in the optimal 4:3 ratio by extending the color on the edges of a less-than-full-screen photo to the sides of the screen, eliminating black bars and aspect ratio distortion.

SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

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