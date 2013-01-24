Home
H-Line Display

75BDL3003H/00
    H-Line Display

    75BDL3003H/00
    Turn heads

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line Ultra-bright Professional 4K UHD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From airports to shopping malls. See all benefits

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line Ultra-bright Professional 4K UHD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From airports to shopping malls.

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line Ultra-bright Professional 4K UHD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From airports to shopping malls. See all benefits

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line Ultra-bright Professional 4K UHD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From airports to shopping malls. See all benefits

      High-brightness 24/7 display.

      • 75"
      • 3000 cd/m²
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      High brightness (3000 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

      Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 3000 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        74.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189.3  cm
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        3000  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.429 x 0.429 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        89  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        89  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x2)
        • Component Video (RCA) 3x
        • Composite (Share component Y)
        Video output
        DisplayPort
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • 3.5mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        • SPDIF
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • OPS
        • USB

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        15.3 mm
        Set Width
        1681.2  mm
        Set Height
        955.6  mm
        Set Depth
        142.4  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        66.19  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        37.62  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.61  inch
        VESA Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8
        Product weight
        54.1  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        119.27  lb
        Smart insert height
        300  mm
        Smart insert width
        136  mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • DisplayPort
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        400  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • RS232 cable
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Quick start guide
        • VGA cable
        Optional accessories
        IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
        Included Accessories
        RS232 daisy-chain cable

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • FCC, Class B
        • EAC
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • PSB
        • UL
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • PLS
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • RS232 cable
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Quick start guide
      • VGA cable
      • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

