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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

6LR61P1B/59

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • 9V

  • Alkaline

Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Technical Specifications

Contacting Philips

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Disclaimers

  1. To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.