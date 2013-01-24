Home
Video Wall Display

55BDL1007X/00
    Video Wall Display

    55BDL1007X/00
    Go big

    Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference.

      Go big

      Versatile videowall display.

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 700cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-I)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        OPS

      • Convenience

        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • Card OPS RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10
        Control software
        SICP / CMND&Control
        RJ45 hub
        2 ports

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        1.8 mm (A-A)
        Bezel width
        0.9mm (Even Bezel)
        Set Width
        1211.4  mm
        Set Height
        682.2  mm
        Set Depth
        98.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        47.69  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        26.86  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.88  inch
        Product weight
        24.35  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        168W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W (RMS)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Edge alignment pins
        • Edge alignment plates
        Optional accessories
        • Edge finishing kit
        • Color calibration kit
        Stand
        BM05462(Option)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • GOST
        • EPEAT
        • FCC, Class B
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Edge alignment pins
      • Edge alignment plates
      • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
      • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit

