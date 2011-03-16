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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LED monitor
Discontinued
Support
273E3LSS/00
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Drivers Windows Vista
Drivers Windows 7
Localized Commercial Leaflet
User Manual - English
All (1)
Monitors pixel defect policy
The text "SmartImage On/Off" (with a vertical moving line) always appears on screen
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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