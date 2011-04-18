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  • Energy Label Europe B
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Energy Label Europe B
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

273E3LHSS/00

Great entertainment on your big LED display

This big 273E3 Full HD LED display with HDMI, touch control is ready to engage you in the entertainment world

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Great entertainment on your big LED display

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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