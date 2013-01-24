Home
LED solutions

249316000KX2
  • Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit
    LED solutions

    249316000KX2

    Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit

    Philips presents a new range of LEDs for interior lighting. These upgrades give drivers all the existing benefits of the actual LED lighting range, and, in addition, it becomes hassle free! See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.1,749.00

      Next Generation T10 LED Retrofit

      LED technology is everywhere... in your car too

      • T10
      • 5W

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        24  V
        Wattage
        1  W
        Base
        W2,1x9,5d
        Application
        Interior light
        Type
        T10

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Green Specifications

        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free

