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Discontinued

LED monitor

247E3LSU/00

4.4

| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel and SmartImage Lite makes it a great choice!

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Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

  • E Line

  • 23.6" / 60 cm

LED technology for natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

18/12/2013

India

India

EXCELLENT PRODUCT TO BUY

I was actually buing some other brand fortunately I found Philips Monitor which was quite beautiful from other products. Its the brightest color quality Monitor according to me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 190E3LSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 190E3LSU LED monitor

14/12/2013

India

India

A Great Choice for limited budget Monitor.

It's LED works like miracle..So clear and bright image from almost all viewing angles. I also suggested it to one of my friends and he is also surprised to see it's mind-blowing performance and low power consumption.The product is multifunctional,strongly built and has the smart simple stand-lock system which is easy to install and yet by weight overall system is so light that you can easily lift it by one hand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 197E3LSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 197E3LSU LED monitor

13/12/2013

India

India

This product is good vision and picture quality and looking superb

Good Product and Good for eyes picture quality and looking superb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 190E3LSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 190E3LSU LED monitor

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