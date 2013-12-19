2 year warranty
Discontinued
247E3LPHSU/00
Elegant display with PowerSensor
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice.
E Line
23.6" / 60 cm
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
4.7
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
hiten12
19/12/2013
India
Innovative Product
This is a great LED monitor with sharp display and slim design. I am enjoying using the same since last one year. It also has Innovative PowerSensor Technology which detects presence intelligently and saves electricity. It works like charm.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Avi97
15/12/2013
India
Philips LED monitor with PowerSensor
You can experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice. The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
khanboys
13/12/2013
India
power house monitor
love this monitor.simply awesome to play games and watch high quality videos.awesome exeprience.it has intelligent powersensor which is a great feature..it looks vey sexy.a must have for gamers,picture quality and color reproduction is top class.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor