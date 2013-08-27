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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

244E1SB/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

Entertain yourself with 16:9 Full HD 1080p performance! Combined with HDMI and DVI inputs, invisible stereo audio and attractive Glossy finish, the 244E1 is ready to entertain you

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Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

  • 61 cm (24") w E-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/08/2013

India

India

It has given me the best over display

standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

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