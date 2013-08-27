2 year warranty
Discontinued
Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment
Entertain yourself with 16:9 Full HD 1080p performance! Combined with HDMI and DVI inputs, invisible stereo audio and attractive Glossy finish, the 244E1 is ready to entertain you
61 cm (24") w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
phil60
27/08/2013
India
It has given me the best over display
standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor