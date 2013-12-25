1. This Product is very Delicate. It is not a very stable design. have to handle with Care every time. 2. Have to press the Power button to Switch on/off atleast twice or thrice. Have to Look for where the button on where I have to press. Some times It does not work. Gets irritating. 3. While watching movies, where the Movie scene becomes very dark, the Automatic Adjustment setting in the Monitor Darkens it more, Cant see what is going on clearly. Tried switching off the Automatic Adjustment mode, still don't work. 4. I connected my HDMI cable to the Monitor, nothing shows up on the screen. I used both VGA and HDMI cable to connect then the Screen size is only Half of the Whole monitor. And that too with a Worst resolution, even If I set it to 1080pi. At last I am very depressed buying this model. If there is any solution for the Last 2 points, please let me know.