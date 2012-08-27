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  • High performance IPS display High performance IPS display High performance IPS display

    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

    237E4QHAD/00

    High performance IPS display

    Experience big size entertainment from your mobile device. This new Philips display with Mobile HD Link technology enables you to watch HD videos or other contents directly from your MHL mobile device while charging it.

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    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    High performance IPS display

    with MHL technology

    • E Line
    • 23" (58.4 cm)
    • MHL Technology
    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

    16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

    The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

    Modern Touch controls

    Modern Touch controls

    Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

    SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

    SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

    Powerful sound with 2x2 watts RMS speakers

    Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23 inch / 58.4 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.265 x 0.265 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Lite
      Effective viewing area
      509.18 (H) x 286.41 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      5 ms (Grey to Grey)
      MHL
      1080P @ 30Hz

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
      • MHL-HDMI (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage lite
      • Input
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      • Volume
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W
      On mode
      28.6 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      547 x 420 x 193  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      600 x 500 x 100  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      547 x 335 x 37  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.17  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.82  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.52  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TCO 5.2
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black Cherry
      Finish
      Glossy

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    • Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
    • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
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