2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
23" (58.4 cm)
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
4.4
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Benny
17/12/2013
India
Fabulous
Marvelous featres...Love it really... Excelllent products...i recommend you to buy philips products....without even viewing it standard products....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
chetanji028
17/12/2013
India
Its awesome product including latest technology
Its awesome product of Philips.It contain many latest technology feathers that i like most.It helps in saving electricity.The power sensor that save saving energy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
seemanil
16/12/2013
India
awssum product
This Led is good to watch and its clearity is good as compare to other. This product is such a value for money product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor