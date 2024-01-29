2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great entertainment on your HDMI LED display
This big, elegant, 234EL2 HDMI Full HD multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world
23" (58.4 cm) E-line
Full HD
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
4.6
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sunny_178
29/01/2024
India
awesome led But want to fix its touch panel
led is very good but my touch controls are not working can Philips please provide me the touch panel card?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
nicola91824
09/01/2023
India
great monitor
I've had this monitor for 10+ years and it still works perfectly
Pros
reliable
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Ankur110490
08/03/2014
India
Excellent Product
The product is excellent and value for money.I have used the product for 3 months it is excellent and has excellent picture quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch