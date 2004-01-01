Healthcare remote control
Designed for use in healthcare environments, this Philips Professional Remote Control features a simple, color-coded button layout on an easy-clean surface.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The top surface of this Philips Professional Remote Control is flat, making it easy to clean with alcohol. The flat surface is also hygienic: no raised buttons means no crevices for germs to get into.
The white design and rounded edges give this remote a clean, friendly appearance-perfect for use in healthcare environments. Essential buttons are color-coded and conveniently placed, ensuring ease of operation.
The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.
When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.?
Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.
