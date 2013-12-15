2 year warranty
Discontinued
High performance IPS display
Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display. With elegant design, translucent blue bezel and SmartImage lite it's a great choice!
E Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
4.6
of 5
22
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
rehaan
15/12/2013
India
awesome product
good view angles, good clearity...i prefer this product..philips been always fav
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor
navin
15/12/2013
India
Philips LCD monitor, LED backlight 273P3LPHEB P-line 27" / 68.6cm with PowerSensor
Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!.PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor
Sangita
15/12/2013
India
Very Good Product.
This Product is very good for desktop Computer. the led picture is very excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor