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Discontinued

IPS LED monitor

227E3QSU/00

4.6

| (22) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

High performance IPS display

Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display. With elegant design, translucent blue bezel and SmartImage lite it's a great choice!

See all benefits

for brilliant, vivid colors

High performance IPS display

  • E Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

Translucent blue bezel with glossy finish

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

22

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2
1

15/12/2013

India

India

awesome product

good view angles, good clearity...i prefer this product..philips been always fav

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor

15/12/2013

India

India

Philips LCD monitor, LED backlight 273P3LPHEB P-line 27" / 68.6cm with PowerSensor

Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!.PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor

15/12/2013

India

India

Very Good Product.

This Product is very good for desktop Computer. the led picture is very excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3QSU IPS LED monitor

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