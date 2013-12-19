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Discontinued

LED monitor

227E3LPHSU/00

4.7

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Elegant display with PowerSensor

Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice.

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saves energy bills

Elegant display with PowerSensor

  • E Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.

SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

19/12/2013

India

India

Innovative Product

This is a great LED monitor with sharp display and slim design. I am enjoying using the same since last one year. It also has Innovative PowerSensor Technology which detects presence intelligently and saves electricity. It works like charm.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

15/12/2013

India

India

Philips LED monitor with PowerSensor

You can experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice. The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

13/12/2013

India

India

power house monitor

love this monitor.simply awesome to play games and watch high quality videos.awesome exeprience.it has intelligent powersensor which is a great feature..it looks vey sexy.a must have for gamers,picture quality and color reproduction is top class.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

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