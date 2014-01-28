2 year warranty
Discontinued
226V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
shins
28/01/2014
India
very good
good model,good clarity,its very good one for all.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
mallo05
18/12/2013
India
Excellent Monitor with unique features
An excellent monitor that gives an excellent picture quality. The resolution is not full HD but even that it provides the same quality. One more thing about this model is that it provides the feature to mount the monitor on wall, which I am currently doing and using the monitor for PC as well TV purposes. Using it since past three years and not even a single complaint. Worth the amount of money spent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight