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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

226V4LAB/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

Small footprint saves space

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

28/01/2014

India

India

very good

good model,good clarity,its very good one for all.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

18/12/2013

India

India

Excellent Monitor with unique features

An excellent monitor that gives an excellent picture quality. The resolution is not full HD but even that it provides the same quality. One more thing about this model is that it provides the feature to mount the monitor on wall, which I am currently doing and using the monitor for PC as well TV purposes. Using it since past three years and not even a single complaint. Worth the amount of money spent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 206V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

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