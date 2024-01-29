2 year warranty
Discontinued
Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors
This elegant 222EL2 Full HD LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite is a great choice for all your needs
54.6cm/21.5" E-line
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
4.6
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sunny_178
29/01/2024
India
awesome led But want to fix its touch panel
led is very good but my touch controls are not working can Philips please provide me the touch panel card?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2022-01-29
nicola91824
09/01/2023
India
great monitor
I've had this monitor for 10+ years and it still works perfectly
Pros
reliable
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
Date of Use 2021-01-09
Ankur110490
08/03/2014
India
Excellent Product
The product is excellent and value for money.I have used the product for 3 months it is excellent and has excellent picture quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch