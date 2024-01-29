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Discontinued

LED monitor with SmartTouch

222EL2SB/00

4.6

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors

This elegant 222EL2 Full HD LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite is a great choice for all your needs

See all benefits

Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colors

  • 54.6cm/21.5" E-line

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

29/01/2024

India

India

awesome led But want to fix its touch panel

led is very good but my touch controls are not working can Philips please provide me the touch panel card?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2022-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2022-01-29

09/01/2023

India

India

great monitor

I've had this monitor for 10+ years and it still works perfectly

Pros

reliable

Cons

nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2021-01-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 192EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

Date of Use 2021-01-09

08/03/2014

India

India

Excellent Product

The product is excellent and value for money.I have used the product for 3 months it is excellent and has excellent picture quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 222EL2SB LED monitor with SmartTouch

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