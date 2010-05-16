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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Touch Control

221E2SB/00

Slim,attractive Full HD display offers great value

With a slim, attractive design this new generation 221E2 Full HD display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs

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Slim,attractive Full HD display offers great value

  • 54.6cm/21.5" E-line

  • Full HD

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

SmartContrast 500,000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

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