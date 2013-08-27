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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

202E1SB/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Glossy 16:9 HD display with SmartTouch controls

Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 202E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Glossy 16:9 HD display with SmartTouch controls

  • 51 cm (20") w E-line

  • HD+

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

Glossy finish to enhance your decor

An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/08/2013

India

India

It has given me the best over display

standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor

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