2 year warranty
Discontinued
Glossy 16:9 HD display with SmartTouch controls
Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 202E1 is a great choice for all your needs
51 cm (20") w E-line
HD+
SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
phil60
27/08/2013
India
It has given me the best over display
standby mode gives problem. PC also goes dead n hv to reset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 160E1SB LCD widescreen monitor