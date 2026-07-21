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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD monitor with LED backlight
Discontinued
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196V4LAB2/00
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Tcocertifiednotice - English
Important information manual - English
All (2)
Monitors pixel defect policy
I forgot my PIN for the Theft Deterrence Function. What can I do?
The text "SmartImage On/Off" (with a vertical moving line) always appears on screen
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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