2 year warranty
Discontinued
196V3LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
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