2 year warranty
Discontinued
191EL1SB/00
LED display: Contrast has never been better!!
This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. Along with VGA inputs, natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 191EL1 is a great choice for all your needs
48 cm (19") w E-line
1366x768 HD
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
gvjmghm
04/09/2020
India
nhmngh
only for watching movies not for gaming wast product don't buy
Pros
movies
Cons
dont buy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 191EL1SB LED Monitor
Date of Use 2018-09-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 191EL1SB LED Monitor
Date of Use 2018-09-04