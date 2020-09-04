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Discontinued

LED Monitor

191EL1SB/00

2

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. Along with VGA inputs, natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 191EL1 is a great choice for all your needs

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LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

  • 48 cm (19") w E-line

  • 1366x768 HD

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
1

04/09/2020

India

India

nhmngh

only for watching movies not for gaming wast product don't buy

Pros

movies

Cons

dont buy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 191EL1SB LED Monitor

Date of Use 2018-09-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 191EL1SB LED Monitor

Date of Use 2018-09-04

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