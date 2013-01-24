Home
18957X2
      • Type of lamp: 21W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,21 W
      LED warning canceller

      LED warning canceller

      In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Green Specifications

        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Turn indicator
        Range
        LED CANbus
        Type
        [~21W]
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        21  W

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        39587730

